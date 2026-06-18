Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /High-tech crackdown: Gujarat Police unveil 'Pratiraksha' software to detect Bangladeshi infiltrators

High-tech crackdown: Gujarat Police unveil 'Pratiraksha' software to detect Bangladeshi infiltrators

The development comes on the heels of the Gujarat government's highly successful 'Operation Delta Hunt', which was launched to identify and apprehend individuals residing in the country illegally. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
High-tech crackdown: Gujarat Police unveil 'Pratiraksha' software to detect Bangladeshi infiltrators
Image Credit: Image: IANS/Zee

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
England announce squad for historic women's test against India at Lord's
Alice Capsey5 min ago
2
Gujarat police5 min ago
3
WBJEE 202610 min ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo12 min ago
5
PM Kisan17 min ago