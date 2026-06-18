/High-tech crackdown: Gujarat Police unveil 'Pratiraksha' software to detect Bangladeshi infiltrators

In a significant technological breakthrough aimed at identifying and deporting illegal migrants and Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Gujarat Police has developed a cutting-edge software application named 'Pratiraksha'. Designed to verify the authenticity of Indian identification documents, the software is already proving to be a game-changer in identifying illegal residents within seconds. The high-take software, if approved, may get implemented at the national level as well.
The development comes on the heels of the state government's highly successful 'Operation Delta Hunt', which was launched to identify and apprehend individuals residing in the country illegally. During the operation, authorities discovered that a significant number of Bangladeshi illegal migrants were in possession of forged identification documents, including counterfeit versions of official identity cards.
Previously, law enforcement faced significant hurdles in distinguishing between genuine and forged documents on the spot. To bridge this gap, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch developed the 'Pratiraksha' software, which provides instant verification.
Explaining the technical process, PI D.K. Thakar of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch noted that the system is designed for efficiency:
* The Process: A QR code is generated from the suspect's mobile device via the official identity verification application.
* The Scan: This code is then scanned through the 'Pratiraksha' software.
* The Result: If the software displays a 'Verified' status, the document is considered authentic. If the verification fails, the document is immediately flagged as a forgery.
The software has already demonstrated its efficacy during recent field trials. In a sweep conducted by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, officials scanned the data of 394 suspects. Using 'Pratiraksha', the team successfully identified 212 individuals as illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including 49 men, 126 women, and 37 children.
While the 'Pratiraksha' software is currently utilised exclusively by the Gujarat Police, its impact has garnered national attention. According to police officials, discussions are underway regarding its broader application. Once approval is granted by the central government, this high-tech tool could be authorized for use by law enforcement agencies across India to enhance national security and streamline document verification processes.
Notably, according to various estimates, lakhs of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas have made their way to states across India and have successfully managed to get key documents like Aadhaar with the help of local leaders. The NDA government has already started a campaign to detect, delete, deport the infiltrators.
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