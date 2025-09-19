Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a cutting-edge technological offensive against terrorism by deploying advanced drones equipped with ground-penetrating radar (GPR) to detect and destroy underground terror bunkers in the dense forests of the Kashmir Valley.

At the forefront of this initiative is the ‘Trinetra’ drone, an Indianised version of a sophisticated American drone, developed through a partnership with a US company. This drone represents a significant technological leap in India’s counter-insurgency efforts and is now being inducted by the Indian Army specifically for operations in rugged, forested terrains like Kashmir.

The Trinetra drone is equipped with advanced Electro-Optical (EO) and Infrared (IR) sensors, allowing for day and night surveillance. It is capable of detecting and tracking human activity and capturing high-resolution imagery for further analysis.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Powered by an AI-driven flight engine, Trinetra supports autonomous navigation, 360° obstacle avoidance, and real-time target tracking, making it ideal for navigating the difficult terrain of the Kashmir Valley. The drone also provides live video streaming, enhancing situational awareness for commanders on the ground and aiding in precise operational decisions.

What sets the Trinetra apart is its reported integration with ground-penetrating radar (GPR), a technology that enables it to detect underground voids and hidden terrorist bunkers, even beneath dense tree cover.

The deployment of Trinetra and other high-tech surveillance systems comes in response to a marked shift in terrorist tactics. From 2020 to 2022, intensified anti-terrorism operations targeted militant hideouts in residential areas. In turn, terror groups have adapted by building well-camouflaged underground bunkers in deep forests and high-altitude ridges.

Security agencies uncovered this strategy after multiple concrete bunkers were located and neutralised during recent encounters. These subterranean structures are often equipped with long-term survival provisions, including food supplies, gas stoves, utensils, ammunition, and other logistical material.

In a high-level security meeting, top brass decided to deploy the Trinetra drones as the “third eye” of the security forces to tackle the growing challenge of hidden terror hideouts deep in Kashmir’s forests.

“Trinetra,” drone being inducted by the Indian Army for counter-insurgency operations: An “Indianised” version of a sophisticated American drone, developed in partnership with a US company.

This reflects a broader strategic shift within India’s counter-terrorism framework, where the focus is increasingly on leveraging indigenous technology, AI-powered surveillance, and multi-agency coordination.

Militants have started exploiting the natural camouflage provided by Kashmir's dense forests, apple orchards, and mountain ridges to conceal underground hideouts. This tactic allows them to avoid detection and minimise risks of encounters with security forces in populated areas.

Notably, such hideouts have been discovered in remote parts of the southern Pir Panjal range and South Kashmir districts like Kulgam and Shopian. In several cases, the underground structures have been found in locations chosen specifically to prolong encounters with forces and complicate extraction operations.

Unlike older, makeshift hideouts, these new concrete bunkers are more elaborate. Past discoveries included buried iron boxes with breathing tubes and rooms hidden under freshly filled earth, designed to sustain life for extended periods without outside contact.

Security forces are now relying on a combination of satellite surveillance, AI for predictive analytics, high-resolution CCTV systems, and sensor technology alongside drones like Trinetra to tackle the new threat.

The GPR-equipped drones represent a major advancement in the ability to detect hidden bunkers otherwise inaccessible to conventional methods due to thick foliage and difficult terrain.

This strategy is part of a wider push for self-reliance in defence and the development of indigenous technologies that can support operations in diverse environments. Several such systems, including anti-drone defences, are being deployed across different operational zones in India.

Recent operations in Kulgam have led to the destruction of multiple terror hideouts. These joint operations, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and other agencies, have successfully uncovered and neutralised several underground bunkers, dealing a blow to the evolving strategies of terrorist groups.

Security forces are continuing to ramp up efforts, expanding surveillance, and deploying Trinetra drones and other modern equipment in forested belts of South Kashmir and the Pir Panjal region.

This renewed technological push is not just about chasing militants but outsmarting them, leveraging intelligence, surveillance, and high-precision tools to detect, dismantle, and disrupt terror infrastructure wherever it hides.