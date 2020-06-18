India records highest 24-hour spike with 12881 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises by 334

New Delhi: A record single-day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases sw India's total tally climb to 3,66,946, while the death toll rose to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities on Thursday (June 18, 2020), the number of active cases stands at 1,60,384 while 1,94,324 people have recovered, according to Union Health Ministry data.

For the seventh day in a row India has registered over 10,000 new cases of infections.

Maharashtra alone reported 3,307 positive cases in the last 24 hours followed by Tamil Nadu who surpassed 50,000 cases with a spike of 2,174 cases taking total tally to 50,193. Delhi comes in third with 2,414 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,904 deaths.

The US continues to be the world`s worst-hit country with 2,162,851 cases and 117,713 deaths, the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. India comes in fourth.