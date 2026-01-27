Delhi records highest January rain in 4 years; mercury plummets as air quality turns 'very poor'

Delhi weather update: A strong mix of heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the national capital on Tuesday, changing the city's weather. While the downpour set a new record for January rainfall in four years, it did not help with pollution. Delhi residents faced both a biting chill and unsafe air.

January rainfall hits 4-year high

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi has recorded its highest January rainfall since 2022. Total precipitation for the month reached 24 mm, boosted by 4.2 mm of rain at the Safdarjung base station on Tuesday. This follows a significant 19.8 mm rain on January 23. For reference, January 8, 2022, remains the record-holder with 40.6 mm of rain.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Temperatures tank across the capital

The rain caused a sharp drop in temperatures, making the city feel much colder.

Maximum Temperature: Settled at 16.9°C, which is 5.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

Minimum Temperature: Recorded at 8.0°C.

While the IMD noted that conditions nearly met the requirements for an official "Cold Day," the expected rise in temperatures over the next 24 hours prevented an official declaration. Various weather stations, including Palam, Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Ayanagar, reported different levels of rainfall throughout the day.

The paradox: Rain fails to wash away pollution

In a surprising twist, the heavy rain did not clear the air in the city. Instead, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) fell deeper into the 'Very Poor' category.

City-wide average AQI: 336

Worst affected area: Wazirpur, which reached a "severe" level of 421.

Experts said that high humidity and low wind speeds after the rain trapped pollutants close to the ground, stopping the air from clearing up.

Alerts and forecasts: What lies ahead

The IMD had initially issued a red alert but later downgraded it to yellow. They predict that the damp conditions will continue.

Wednesday forecast: Temperatures are expected to stay between a low of 12°C and a high of 18°C.

Pollution outlook: Air quality will likely remain in the 'Very Poor' range for the next few days, posing ongoing health risks to residents.

ALSO READ | Cold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall