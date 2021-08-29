Highlights of 80th edition of PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 29) addressed the nation through the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The prime minister hailed the youth of the country for leading innovation and excelling in sports. He lauded the growing start-up culture in the country.

He also praised Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for its cleanliness and water resource management.

From Sanskrit and culture to Janamashtmi to Vishwakarma Puja, Modi touched upon various issues.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address:

The new generation is changing. They are exploring the unknown. They want to crave out new paths for themselves. The youth want to take risks. They want to give wings to their dreams by building startups in new sectors. With the opening of the space sector, the nation is witnessing change where youth are exploring newer possibilities: PM

The youth are now going beyond conventional things. They are giving momentum to sports. We should also take advantage of this opportunity to master different types of sports. Village to village sports competitions should go on continuously. Let's all take this momentum forward, contribute as much as we can, make it a reality with the mantra 'Sabka Prayas': PM

We are all celebrating the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand. I believe he would have been very proud of the newer generation who are reviving the sport after 4 decades: PM

Tomorrow is Janmashtami. Only a few days back, I inaugurated multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath. There is also Bhalka Tirth in Gujarat, where Krishna spent last days on earth there. There I found a mesmerising book on Krishna's avatars: PM

I met Jadurani Dasi ji who wrote the book on Bhakti art. She was born and brought up in America. She is now associated with ISKCON & Hare Krishna movement and visits India often. It's so heartwarming to see her devote her time to promoting Indian culture: PM

After successively grabbing the title of the ‘cleanest city’, Indore has now added another feather in its cap by becoming the first ‘Water Plus’ city in India. ‘Water Plus’ status is accorded to cities on the basis of their performance in tapping the polluted water and preventing its flow in the rivers and other freshwater bodies of the region: PM

Sukhit model has been started in villages with the aim of reducing pollution. It is a waste to wealth project where the money earned through the project is given to villages for LPG cylinders and organic fertilizers to the farmers: PM

In Gujarat's Kevadiya, there are many radio jockeys who through their radio community on 90 FM talk to their followers in Sanskrit. I got to know of many people who are doing the inspiring work of teaching Sanskrit abroad. One such name is Mr. Rutger Kortenhorst, a well-known Sanskrit scholar and teacher in Ireland: PM

Here in the East, the Sanskrit language also plays an important role in the strengthening of cultural ties between India and Thailand. Dr. Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr. Kusuma Rakshamani, both of them are playing a very important role in the promotion of Sanskrit language in Thailand. He also composed comparative literature in Thai and Sanskrit languages: PM

If you know of such inspiring people, share their stories with #CelebratingSanskrit on social media: PM

We are going to celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti in the next few days. Lord Vishwakarma is considered as a symbol of creation. Whoever creates an object with his skill, whether it is sewing-embroidery or building software or satellite, all this is the manifestation of Lord Vishwakarma: PM