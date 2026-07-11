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  • /Highway blocked for 12 hours, stones pelted: MP Minister Narottam Mishra's supporters erupt over Datia poll ticket snub

Highway blocked for 12 hours, stones pelted: MP Minister Narottam Mishra's supporters erupt over Datia poll ticket snub

Mishra had been unseated by Congress leader Rajendra Bharti, who beat him by more than 7,500 votes in the 2023 assembly elections. But Bharti's political fortunes took a sharp turn this April, when a Delhi court sentenced him to three years in prison in a cheating case, triggering his disqualification as an MLA and forcing the bypoll. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Highway blocked for 12 hours, stones pelted: MP Minister Narottam Mishra's supporters erupt over Datia poll ticket snub
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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