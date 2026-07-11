Datia collector Swapnil Wankhede said the enraged crowd kept the highway shut for nearly 11 to 12 hours despite repeated appeals to clear the road. When those requests fell on deaf ears and protesters began pelting stones, police were forced to fire tear gas shells to break up the crowd, he said. He added that the Datia SP, along with other senior officers and personnel, sustained injuries during the unrest, and that both police vehicles and private vehicles were damaged in the melee.