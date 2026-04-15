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NewsIndia'Hijab ok, but no tilak': Influencer makes explosive claims; Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal clarifies
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'Hijab ok, but no tilak': Influencer makes explosive claims; Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal clarifies

In a post on X, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal stated that the document being shared online does not reflect the company’s current guidelines. He added that Lenskart’s policies do not impose restrictions on religious expression.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Hijab ok, but no tilak': Influencer makes explosive claims; Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal clarifiesPhoto Credit: L- @peyushbansal/ X; Photos Credit: Centre and right- @ShefVaidya/ X

After a social media influencer on X (formerly Twitter) made claims regarding Lenskart’s employee uniform policies, the company’s founder, Peyush Bansal, issued a clarification, calling the circulating document “inaccurate.”

In a post on X, Bansal stated that the document being shared online does not reflect the company’s current guidelines. He added that Lenskart’s policies do not impose restrictions on religious expression.

"Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines," the Lenskart founder posted. 

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"Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly. Our grooming policy has evolved over the years and outdated versions do not represent who we are today. We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused," he added. 

"We as a company, continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed. We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart," he further stated. 

"Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised," Bansal said.

The clarification came after an influencer on X claimed to have accessed an internal policy document, alleging that it stated: “hijab is okay, but bindi/tilak/kalawa is not.”

The claim gained traction on social media before the company issued its response. Lenskart's founder has denied the claims and reiterated its stance on allowing religious expression. 

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