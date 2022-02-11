Hijab row reaches Kashmir, youth protest in Shopian

Kashmir: Scores of locals after Friday (February 11) prayers in Shopian district of South Kashmir staged a peaceful protest rally in support of Hijab following the ‘Hijab row’ is going on in India’s southern state of Karnataka for days.

People mostly young students and girls took out a march in support of the Hijab saying that nobody has the right to interfere in the personal and religious affairs of others.



The protesting people said that the Hijab is a personal choice, and one has no right to dictate what one should wear or eat.

Youth requested Jammu Kashmir and the central government to take necessary steps to protect the religious rights of the Muslim community. They said, we are requesting peacefully but if the row continues, we will hit the roads.



