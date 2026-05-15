Hijab row reignites in Karnataka as Congress defends religious symbols in schools

A fresh political row erupted in Karnataka over the hijab issue after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the right to wear religious symbols like turban, kada, tilak, holy ash, kalawa in educational institutions while ruling out the use of saffron shawls, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP. Clarifying the state government’s stand, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the Congress government had not withdrawn any dress code and was only ensuring equal space for constitutionally protected religious practices.

"We did not withdraw the dress code. All we have said is that all religious practices will have equal space in society, which is as per the Constitution. Be it a turban, kada, tilak, holy ash, kalawa or head scarf, what is the ambiguity in it? We are very clear. Whatever the Constitution allows you to practice, you are eligible to do so. If BJP has a problem with it, they can go to court," Kharge said.

Drawing a distinction between hijab and saffron shawls, he added, "Saffron shawl is not a religious practice. BJP needs to concentrate on youngsters' education. The government of Karnataka and the Congress party are very clear that we are here to build youngsters' future by giving them education. If BJP wants to put saffron shawls on children and make them Gau-rakshaks and Dharm-rakshaks, let them do it to their children."

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Backing the Karnataka government’s move, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Karnataka State Secretary Mohammed Yusuf Kanni said India’s secular and democratic character was rooted in "unity in diversity".

He said all communities had contributed to India’s freedom struggle and welcomed the removal of hijab-related restrictions, saying it would help educational access and social inclusion.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Nasir Hussain accused the BJP of reviving communal politics.

"The BJP has once again started the politics of dividing Hindus and Muslims. The Congress government has not given any special permission to wear a hijab; it is a constitutional right. If any girl, irrespective of her religion, wants to pursue education while wearing a hijab, what is the problem with that? This is not a political issue," he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood also weighed in and defended the Karnataka government’s decision and linked the debate to India’s cultural traditions.

"Covering oneself and covering the head are also part of Indian culture. You just picked the Urdu word for it — hijab. If you had called it 'ghoonghat', it would have been a problem for you, so you called it a hijab. This is a part of Indian culture," Masood told IANS.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he further added, "You object to children wearing hijab, but when children’s exam papers are being leaked — and your own people are involved in those leaks — you do not want to talk about that."