Hijab, saffron scarf to be banned in Uttar Pradesh colleges? Governor issues dress code order

Following a directive from Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel, higher educational institutions across the state are preparing to implement a mandatory uniform dress code. The policy, backed by the Yogi Adityanath administration, aims to instil campus discipline and eliminate visible religious and social markers. Under the impending guidelines, standard religious attire — including the Islamic hijab and Hindu saffron scarves — is likely to be barred within classrooms to maintain a strictly uniform environment.

Also Read: Hijab row reignites in Karnataka as Congress defends religious symbols in schools

Mandating Uniformity in Higher Education

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The directive seeks to replicate the disciplined environment of primary and secondary schools within major state universities and degree colleges. According to the government, the primary objective is to cultivate social harmony and a sense of absolute equality among the student body. The Yogi Adityanath government has positioned the policy as part of a broader educational reform package focused on structural discipline, student safety, and institutional accountability. Notably, many private colleges in the state already have a dress code for their students.

Resonance of the Karnataka Hijab Dispute

The decision draws immediate parallels to the highly contentious 2022 Karnataka hijab row, which began when a government pre-university college in Udupi banned female Muslim students from wearing the headscarf in classrooms. The ensuing standoff triggered nationwide protests, counter-demonstrations by students wearing saffron scarves, and a string of campus closures.

The legal battle culminated in a Karnataka High Court ruling that upheld the state's authority to mandate uniforms, declaring that the hijab is not an "essential religious practice" in Islam. However, recently, the Congress-led Karnataka government has lifted the ban on hijabs while restricting the use of saffron scarves/shawls. CM Siddaramaiah said that students can wear hijab, turban and janivara/janeu (sacred thread).

Also Read: Karnataka revokes hijab ban: Siddaramaiah government allows religious symbols with uniform in classrooms

Academic Freedom vs. Institutional Discipline

The sweeping mandate has triggered immediate pushback from the student community, sparking a debate over personal liberty versus institutional conformity.

"There is no major public university in the country — whether it is Delhi University, JNU, BHU, or Allahabad University — that forces adult undergraduate and postgraduate students into uniforms," argued an LLB student at the University of Lucknow. "Enforcing a school-level dress code at this level directly limits the fundamental rights and individual identity of students."

Other students expressed a sense of resignation, noting that while they would technically comply with any official state mandate, the policy would inevitably alter the culturally vibrant and expressive atmosphere typical of university campuses.