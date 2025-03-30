Himachal Accident: 6 Killed, 5 Injured After Trees Uprooted In Kullu - Video

Six people were killed and five injured after trees were uprooted near the Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu. The police and rescue teams have shifted the injured to a hospital.

"Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari," ANI quoted ADM Kullu Ashwani Kumar as saying.

Himachal Pradesh | Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari: ADM Kullu, Ashwani Kumar — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

The accident happened when trees feel near the Gurudwara. As per IANS, the incident occurred around 5 pm when debris from a hill caused the tree to collapse, trapping bystanders. Furthermore, the deceased include a roadside hawker, a Sumo driver, and three tourists.

In the video, people can be seen trying to remove fallen branches of the trees from on and around the cars that were hit.