KULLU

Himachal Accident: 6 Killed, 5 Injured After Trees Uprooted In Kullu - Video

In the video, people can be seen trying to remove fallen branches of the trees from on and around the cars that were hit. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Himachal Accident: 6 Killed, 5 Injured After Trees Uprooted In Kullu - Video Photo Credit: @ians_india/ X

Six people were killed and five injured after trees were uprooted near the Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu. The police and rescue teams have shifted the injured to a hospital.   

"Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari," ANI quoted ADM Kullu Ashwani Kumar as saying.

The accident happened when trees feel near the Gurudwara. As per IANS, the incident occurred around 5 pm when debris from a hill caused the tree to collapse, trapping bystanders. Furthermore, the deceased include a roadside hawker, a Sumo driver, and three tourists. 

