/Himachal accident: 8 dead, several injured as bus plunges into deep gorge in Chamba

At least eight people were killed and several others severely injured after a private bus carrying around 22 passengers lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Devikothi in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.
The horrific mishap occurred on the Bairagarh-Chamba road at Chaluj Bend, triggering a massive rescue and relief operation by local police, disaster response teams, and nearby residents.
VIDEO | Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: At least seven people are reportedly killed and seven others injured in a bus accident near Chaluj turn on Teesa-Bairagarh road.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QHqk09lY9o
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