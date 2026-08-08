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Himachal accident: 8 dead, several injured as bus plunges into deep gorge in Chamba

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a private bus carrying 22 passengers lost control and plunged into a deep ravine near Devikothi on the Bairagarh-Chamba road. The tragedy comes amid active heavy rain alerts across Himachal Pradesh.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Himachal accident: 8 dead, several injured as bus plunges into deep gorge in Chamba
Image Credit: Private bus plunges into deep gorge in Himachal.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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