Himachal: Cloudburst Triggers Floods In Kinnaur; Kailash Yatra Suspended, 413 Pilgrims Rescued

A flood-like situation emerged in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, following a cloudburst that triggered heavy rainfall and dangerous water flow in the region. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended the ongoing Kinner Kailash Yatra, a popular annual pilgrimage that attracts hundreds of devotees.

The incident comes just a day after a similar cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district caused devastating flash floods, leaving at least four people dead and several others missing.

In response to the flash floods along the Kinner Kailash Yatra route, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team from the 17th Battalion successfully rescued 413 stranded pilgrims using a rope-based traverse crossing technique. The operation was led by one Gazetted Officer, four Subordinate Officers, and 29 personnel from the ITBP, working in coordination with a 14-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).