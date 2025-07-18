Himachal CM Opens Government Guest Houses to All Citizens, Ends VIP-Only Privilege

In a landmark move aimed at promoting inclusivity and transparency in governance, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that all government guest houses across the state will now be accessible to the general public, ending the long-standing practice of reserving them exclusively for VIPs.

Speaking at a public event, CM Sukhu emphasised that the decision reflects his administration’s commitment to democratic values and equitable access to public resources. “All the guest houses of Himachal government have now opened to all citizens. No more VIP-only stays,” he declared.

The state has over 450 government-run rest houses, many of which are located in scenic and high-demand tourist areas. Until now, these facilities were largely reserved for bureaucrats, politicians, and other dignitaries, often leaving ordinary citizens with limited or no access. The new policy aims to democratize these spaces, allowing travellers, pilgrims, and local residents to book accommodations at affordable rates.



Officials from the Himachal Pradesh Tourism and Forest Departments confirmed that the booking process will soon be made available online, with clear guidelines to ensure transparency and prevent misuse. Priority will be given to citizens on a first-come, first-served basis, and efforts are underway to upgrade amenities to meet public expectations.

The move is also expected to boost eco-tourism and local employment, especially in remote areas where these guest houses serve as vital infrastructure. CM Sukhu has previously advocated for using forest rest houses to promote sustainable tourism, and this latest announcement aligns with his broader vision of inclusive development.