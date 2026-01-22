Advertisement
Himachal CM Sukhu Receives Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day; Email Threatens Suicide Bomb Attack

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a death threat on Wednesday ahead of Republic Day, after an email warned of a suicide bomb attack during the national flag-hoisting ceremony, officials said.

Police said the threatening message was sent to the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla and claimed that the Chief Minister would be targeted by a human bomb if he attended the Republic Day flag-hoisting event.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap confirmed the development. He said, "A mail was received, and we have forwarded the same to the police for further action."

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against an unidentified individual at Shimla’s Sadar Police Station under relevant legal provisions. Officials said the threatening email was sent from an anonymous account.

Senior police officers said cyber experts have been deployed to trace the origin and location of the email using digital and electronic evidence. “Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the sender at the earliest,” police said, adding that security arrangements and vigilance have been intensified in light of the threat.

However, police said initial investigations indicate that the email was likely intended to spread fear and panic among the public by disseminating false and misleading information.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said such emails have been received in the recent past also. He said, We have been receiving similar threatening emails naming various institutions and officers in the capital city through emails. We are taking the matter seriously."

Security agencies are on high alert and continue to monitor the situation closely as only Four days left for Republic Day. 

