Himachal Devastation: 46 Lives Lost, 27 Missing As Monsoon Havoc Grips Mandi District

Over the past nine days, torrential monsoon rains have wreaked widespread devastation across Himachal Pradesh, claiming a total of 46 lives, including 15 rain-related deaths and 31 fatalities from road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HP SDMA). The disaster has left 27 people missing, all from rain-related incidents, with five more injured.

The worst-hit district continues to be Mandi, where all 15 rain-related deaths and the majority of the 27 missing persons have been reported. The casualties are the result of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since June 30.

The HP SDMA report, released on July 10, details the staggering scale of destruction.

According to HP SDMA, "Rain-related deaths are 15, 27 persons are missing, five are injured, road accident deaths stand at 31, 290 people have been rescued in Mandi alone, 100 to 150 people have been evacuated from Pandoh Market due to Beas River surge. 677 people are currently in relief camps across 17 centres."

HP SDMA report further said that damage to property and infrastructure includes 1,198 houses (fully and partially damaged), 731 cowsheds, 203 shops, 780 cattle lost, 31 vehicles damaged, 14 bridges damaged, 1 hydroelectric project was damaged.

The HP SDMA report said that Thunag is the epicentre of the disaster.

"The Thunag subdivision in Mandi has suffered the heaviest losses. 959 houses damaged, 395 cowsheds, 190 shops, 559 livestock lost, 30 vehicles, 6 bridges damaged, 92 horticulture students and two pregnant women were rescued from the area with the help of Indian Air Force helicopters and NDRF teams," the report said.

Multiple incidents were reported across villages like Pakhrair, Deji, Lambathach, Siyanj, Kutti Nallah, and Pandav Sheela, where search and rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, Army, and ITBP are deployed. In some cases, entire families were washed away or rendered homeless. Relief teams continue to work on identifying and recovering the missing.

Emergency response teams have distributed 2,657 ration kits, including food, hygiene items, and medicine, 3,603 tarpaulins for temporary shelter. Immediate relief funds totalling Rs 37.20 lakh have been disbursed across affected subdivisions such as Thunag, Jhanjheli, Gohar, Dharampur, Karsog, and others.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that health, veterinary, PWD, and water supply teams are also actively engaged in restoration efforts. Over 2,000 personnel, dozens of JCBs, and drone surveillance teams are being utilised for damage mapping and relief coordination.

Authorities caution that the situation remains critical, with rains continuing in several regions. Landslide-prone zones remain vulnerable, and evacuation protocols are in place in low-lying and river-adjacent areas.

The HP SDMA has urged the public to follow advisories, avoid travel in high-risk areas, and cooperate with rescue and relief authorities as efforts intensify across affected districts.