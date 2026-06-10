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NewsIndiaHimachal government restores deferred salaries of Ministers, MLAs, Speaker; CM's 50% salary deferment to continue
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal government restores deferred salaries of Ministers, MLAs, Speaker; CM's 50% salary deferment to continue

The notification, issued on Wednesday, partially modifies an earlier government order dated April 18, under which salaries of constitutional functionaries and legislators had been deferred as part of the state's financial management measures.

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 11:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Himachal government restores deferred salaries of Ministers, MLAs, Speaker; CM's 50% salary deferment to continueImage: ANI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the deferment of salaries of Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and members of the Council of Ministers, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (Parliamentary Affairs). The notification, issued on Wednesday, partially modifies an earlier government order dated April 18, under which salaries of constitutional functionaries and legislators had been deferred as part of the state's financial management measures.

On April 18, according to the announcement, made in line with a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the decision was taken with the approval of the Governor under the provisions of the Constitution of India to ensure prudent fiscal management. Under the order, 50 per cent of the Chief Minister's salary was to be deferred, while 30 per cent of the salaries of the Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker were supposed to be withheld. MLAs were to face a 20 per cent deferment in their salaries.

The government clarified that the measure is a deferment and not a deduction, and the withheld amount will be released at a later stage, depending on the financial condition of the state. To ensure transparency, both payable and deferred components were to be reflected in the e-salary system and salary slips. However, statutory deductions, including income tax, will continue to be calculated on the full salary.

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The order also includes provisions for those repaying House Building Advances (HBA) or Motor Car Advances (MCA), allowing deferment to be calculated after deduction of loan instalments upon submission of an undertaking. As per the latest order, the deferred salary amount pertaining to the Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and MLAs will be released along with their salary for June 2026, which is payable in July 2026.

However, the government clarified that the temporary deferment of 50 per cent of the salary of the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will continue in accordance with the April 18 notification and will remain in force until further orders. The notification was issued by the General Administration Department under the provisions of Articles 162 and 166 of the Constitution of India and was signed by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant. The move effectively restores the salary payments of elected representatives and ministers while retaining the Chief Minister's voluntary salary deferment as a continuing measure.

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