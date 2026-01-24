Heavy snowfall, rain disrupt life in Himachal as 683 roads are blocked; govt issues advisory

In view of an active western disturbance expected to trigger heavy snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh between January 26 and 28, the state government on Saturday issued a statewide advisory.

According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to cause a prolonged wet spell, with isolated spells of heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in lower and adjoining areas. The weather conditions may disrupt road connectivity, power supply and other essential services.

Citing the advisory issued by the Revenue Department, the state government has directed all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to activate District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) for round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. District administrations have also been instructed to review and update contingency and evacuation plans, especially for snow-bound regions, flood-prone zones and low-lying urban areas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"All departments have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness to deal with any eventuality arising due to heavy snowfall or rainfall," the HP government said in the advisory, ANI reported.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Himachal, widespread rainfall and heavy snowfall across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have severely disrupted public utilities, blocking hundreds of roads and affecting electricity and water supply in several districts.

As per the Evening Public Utility report issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at 6 pm on Friday, a total of 683 roads, including two National Highways (NH-03 and NH-505), remain blocked across the state. The number of distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted rose to 5,775, while 126 water supply schemes were reported to be affected.

The worst-hit regions include Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Chamba, Kullu and Sirmaur, where heavy snowfall and rain triggered road blockages and power outages. In Lahaul-Spiti alone, 290 roads are blocked, and both key National Highways connecting the region remain closed due to snow accumulation. Several strategic stretches such as Koksar-Rohtang Pass, Darcha-Sarchu and Gramphu-Batal have been shut for traffic.

On the other hand, in Shimla, a tourist from Saharanpur shared that they had been staying in the hill town for the past seven days in anticipation of snowfall. The tourist told ANI, "I have been staying in Shimla for the last 7 days waiting for this day to see snowfall. This is Shimla's first snowfall, and the city looks beautiful."

(With ANI inputs)