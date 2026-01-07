Himachal HRTC Pensioners Protest Over Pending Dues, Accuse Govt Of Inaction

Shimla: Retired employees of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) staged protests in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, voicing anger over delayed pensions and demanding immediate restoration of their old-age pension and medical allowances.

Upset over repeated delays in pension payments, groups of pensioners took to the streets and held demonstrations against the state government, questioning why their dues were not being released on time. In Una, retired HRTC staff gathered outside the old bus stand complex, raising slogans and protesting what they described as unfair treatment by the administration.

The pensioners said that at an advanced and vulnerable stage of life, they expected the government to ensure timely and dignified pension payments. Instead, they alleged, they were being forced to struggle repeatedly for benefits they had earned through years of service.

Several protesters pointed out that pensions were being released in instalments and categorised by age groups, a system they said had led to confusion and inequality. Under the current arrangement, pensioners above 75, 65, 63 and 58 years of age receive their payments at different times, worsening financial stress and causing mental strain, they claimed.

Naresh Sharma, an office-bearer of the HRTC Retired Employees’ Welfare Organisation, criticised the policy and said it was unfortunate that elderly citizens were compelled to protest in harsh winter conditions. He demanded that pensions be released in a single, uniform payment to all beneficiaries.

Pensioners also alleged that a 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) instalment had not been paid to them, even as other categories of employees received the benefit. Medical bills, they said, were also not being reimbursed after retirement.

Speaking at the protest, Sharma said delayed and fragmented payments had become routine. “Last month’s pension was paid in four instalments. If pensions were released on time and in one go, there would be no need for protests or organisations,” he said.