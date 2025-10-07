Himachal Landslide Buries Bus,15 Dead Including Children In Bilaspur

At least 15 people were killed, including children, after a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district buried a private bus under heavy debris near Ballu Bridge on Tuesday, as per the India Today reports. Several passengers are feared trapped.

Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a insident ground. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations, which continued late into the night, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bilaspur, Om Kant told ANI.

This is a developing story

