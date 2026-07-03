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Himachal monsoon damage: 14 dead, 49 roads closed as losses cross Rs 15 crore

Of the total fatalities, 12 people died in weather-related incidents since June 30, while two others lost their lives in road accidents triggered by adverse weather.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Himachal monsoon damage: 14 dead, 49 roads closed as losses cross Rs 15 crore
Image Credit: IANS

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