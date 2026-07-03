/Himachal monsoon damage: 14 dead, 49 roads closed as losses cross Rs 15 crore

The southwest monsoon continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, wrecking havock in the region, pushing the death toll to 14 while causing cumulative damage to public and private property exceeding Rs 15.27 crore, according to the latest situation report from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).
The northern state is grappling with widespread disruptions to road connectivity, electricity, and water supply, even as restoration teams work around the clock to clear debris and restore essential services across multiple districts.
Of the total fatalities, 12 people died in weather-related incidents since June 30, while two others lost their lives in road accidents triggered by adverse weather.
Electrocution emerged as the leading cause, claiming five lives, followed by three deaths in avalanches, three from falls from trees or steep rocks, and one due to drowning.
Kangra reported the highest casualties with four deaths, followed by Shimla (3) and Mandi (2). One death each was recorded in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul & Spiti. The two road accident deaths occurred in Kinnaur and Mandi.
The financial toll of the monsoon fury has reached Rs 15.27 crore, with damage to public infrastructure alone accounting for Rs 14.44 crore (Rs 1,444.77 lakh). Among the worst-hit districts, Mandi suffered infrastructure losses of Rs 28.80 lakh, followed by Kangra (Rs 20.10 lakh) and Shimla (Rs 12.30 lakh). Private property, agricultural land, and animal shelters have also sustained extensive damage.
Despite continuous clearance operations, 49 roads remained blocked across the state asof 6:00 PM on Friday, down from 61 earlier in the day. Kullu district is the most severely affected, with 30 roads blocked, including 13 in Nirmand subdivision and 10 in Banjar. Chamba reported 10 closures, while Sirmaur and Kangra had three each, and Mandi had two.
In Lahaul & Spiti, two roads remain blocked, though an alternate route has been opened at Jahalma Nullah.
In Una district, traffic on the Ajouli-Sanoli road near the Punjab border has been suspended and diverted via the Sanoli-Melwan route. The Bhaderkali-Jailo Di Badh link road also remains closed due to roadside erosion.
Three Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) continued to be disrupted, two in Chamba and one in Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul & Spiti. Additionally, 23 water supply schemes remain affected, with 20 of them in the Tissa subdivision of Chamba district, making it the worst-hit area for drinking water infrastructure.
The Department of Revenue and State Disaster Management authorities are closely monitoring the situation through the 24x7 State Emergency Operations Centre (1070).
Officials said restoration of roads, power, and water supply, along with relief operations, is being carried out on a war footing. District administrations have been placed on high alert as forecasts predict more rainfall in the coming days.
(With ANI inputs)
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