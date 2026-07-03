/Himachal monsoon damage: 14 dead, 49 roads closed as losses cross Rs 15 crore

Despite continuous clearance operations, 49 roads remained blocked across the state asof 6:00 PM on Friday, down from 61 earlier in the day. Kullu district is the most severely affected, with 30 roads blocked, including 13 in Nirmand subdivision and 10 in Banjar. Chamba reported 10 closures, while Sirmaur and Kangra had three each, and Mandi had two.