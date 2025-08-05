Himachal Monsoon Fury: 192 Dead, Over 400 Roads Impacted, Power Supply Hit - CHECK

As heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, the death toll has risen to 192. Several roads remain disrupted, and widespread power outages have been reported across the state.

According to ANI, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 449 roads, 753 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 276 water supply schemes were impacted across the state as of 10 am on Tuesday.

The SDMA also confirmed that the death toll has reached 192 since the onset of the monsoon season. This includes 106 rain-related fatalities and 86 deaths in road accidents.

The number of fatalities and extensive damage caused by the current weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh have sparked serious concerns about a dual threat: one, the growing intensity of natural hazards, and second, the vulnerability of existing infrastructure. These factors combined have exposed critical weaknesses in disaster preparedness and response systems.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh | Local roads in the Jakhu area are blocked as trees have been uprooted due to continuous rainfall pic.twitter.com/zkysC7ZSZZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Mandi Monsoon Havoc

As the state batters with heavy monsoon, Mandi remains the worst-affected district, with 318 roads blocked due to heavy rainfall and landslides, including three key national highways (NH-21, NH-003, and NH-154).

The Seraj, Thalout, and Karsog subdivisions in Mandi have reported the highest number of disruptions. It has also accounted for 657 power outages, indicating extensive damage to the electrical infrastructure.

Other severely impacted districts include Kullu with 67 roads blocked, Kangra with 23, and Sirmour with 22.

In Una, the Pandoga bridge on the Panjawar-Bathdi road suffered structural damage due to flooding, prompting its closure until further notice.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst

A sudden flash flood struck the Dharali area in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, prompting swift action from authorities. In response to the incident, the Central and state leadership have jumped into action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep condolences to the people affected by the cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi. He prayed for the well-being of the victims and their families. Currently, CM Dhami is returning from his trip to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, due to the cloudburst.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with CM Dhami and directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected area. A total of 16 ITBP teams have reached the area to assist in rescue operations.

(with ANI inputs)