Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: 23 Dead, Widespread Landslides, Building Collapses Reported | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh is facing the intense wrath of the monsoon, with heavy showers causing building collapses, widespread landslides, and road blockages in large areas of the state. Official reports indicate that 23 persons have lost their lives in rain-related accidents since the monsoon began on June 20.

The State Emergency Operation Centre has verified that 259 roads, including 129 in Mandi and 92 in Sirmaur districts, have been shut down due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Apart from this, crucial infrastructure has suffered too, with 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes being affected.

#WATCH | Morning visuals from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, where the water level in the River Beas has risen due to incessant heavy rainfall in the State.



A 'red alert' for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in the district. pic.twitter.com/pgCJC8yIR9 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025

Shimla Building Collapse: A Close Call

Shimla, the capital of the state, also saw the fury of the monsoon. On Monday morning, a five-storeyed building in Bhatta Kuffar came tumbling down in seconds. Thankfully, the district administration had already evacuated the residents on Sunday night when the land started sliding after the rain on Saturday, saving any lives. But two buildings standing nearby are now under immediate threat.

The owner of the building, Ranjana Verma, informed news agency that a four-lane highway construction project had threatened the building but no safety protocols were in place.

Large-Scale Disruptions And Warnings

The state of Himachal Pradesh received 135 mm of rain during June, which was 34 percent more than the normal of 101 mm, and was the 21st highest June rainfall since 1901.

Roads Blocked: Mandi district has suffered particularly, with 139 roads blocked and 314 power transformers affected. Although no National Highways are closed, the Shimla-Chandigarh highway saw unprecedented jams because of landslips and spalling stones at five points, and traffic diversions were necessary. The Subathu-Waknaghat road was also closed due to a landslide.

Cloudbursts: Two cowsheds, three cows, two calves, a kitchen, and a room were washed away by a cloudburst in Sikaseri village of Rampur, though no human life was lost. The incident occurs just a year after a cloudburst in the same panchayat killed 21 people last July.

School Closures: In Bilaspur district, the Government Senior Secondary School at Kunhmunjhwad was flooded with water from floods, and more than 130 students were sent back home. A government school in Junga area of Shimla also got damaged.

IMD Alerts And Public Advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also put out an Orange Alert for Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Kangra districts. The 12-hour forecast from Monday night to Tuesday morning indicated light to moderate rain at most places, with isolated heavy spells of rain and thunderstorms in a few districts.

A yellow warning of moderate flash flood has been activated for Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts for the next 24 hours. An Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Wednesday, with wet conditions expected to last until July 6.

The Himachal Pradesh administration has strongly advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and vulnerable regions, and to stay updated through official weather and disaster alerts. All departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), are working round-the-clock to restore disrupted infrastructure, with priority on critical areas.