Himachal Monsoon Havoc: Roads Blocked, Water Supply, Electricity Services Disrupted

As heavy rain continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, at least 68 roads, including three national highways have been blocked at several places, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

A total of 2,349 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 234 water supply schemes have been disrupted the SDMA said.

In its morning bulletin on Tuesday, the SDMA said that since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the death toll has reached 306, comprising 156 fatalities in rain-related incidents -- such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses -- and 150 deaths in road accidents across the state.

Authorities reported that heavy rains in the past 24 hours have triggered multiple landslides and washed away stretches of road, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. National Highways NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 remain closed at several points due to debris and road subsidence.

Power supply has been severely impacted in rural belts, with over 2,300 transformers non-functional, affecting thousands of households. Water supply schemes have also taken a hit, disrupting potable water access in many villages.

The SDMA warned that with monsoon conditions still active, the risk of further landslides and flash floods remains high, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay alert to official advisories.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Shimla ordered the closure of educational institutions after heavy overnight rainfall caused landslides, uprooted trees and blocked several roads across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, in an official order, stated that all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, nursing institutes, and Anganwadi centres will remain closed today in view of the safety of students. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy downpours in the region over the next 24 hours.

All concerned Heads of the Departments are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order in the interest of the safety and security of the students, said the official.

