At least one child has died and nine other people, all Nepali-origin migrant labourers, are feared trapped after a major fire broke out in the old bus stand area of Arki in Solan district in the early hours of Monday.

According to local authorities, the fire erupted around 2-2:30 am and quickly engulfed several shops and adjoining buildings, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving fire services, SDRF, Home Guards and local administration.

Vipin Kumar, Arki's Tehsildar and local revenue officer, old ANI, "We received information about the incident around 2:30-3 am. Nearly 10-15 shops were gutted in the fire. We immediately deployed SDRF, Home Guards and fire services during the night itself. One child was rescued but later succumbed in the hospital."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Nine people are still trapped; all are Nepali-origin migrant labourers. The fire tenders from Baluganj, Shimla, were rushed in as the nearest support, since Arki does not have a fully equipped fire tender unit. Fire tenders from Ambuja Cement Factory also reached the spot and provided major assistance," he said.

Around 12 shops are affected, with JCB machines and multiple SDRF teams deployed to control the blaze.

"The fire was brought under control, but two to three buildings have suffered damage. The affected structures were mostly wooden storage buildings, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. Around 11-12 shops were affected.

SDRF teams were deployed, and JCB machines were brought in as the fire continued for a long time. Debris is being cleared, and assessment of human and material loss is underway. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and we will share full details once available," he added at that point.

Meanwhile, fire officials said the blaze was largely controlled by early morning, though search operations are still in progress.

RK Sharma, local fire officer, told ANI, "Water was sprayed using around 10 vehicles, and nearly six fire tenders were deployed. By 6:30 am, the fire was brought under control. Nine people of Nepali origin are reported missing."

One child was rescued but later died, the local fire officer said.

"Among the nine trapped persons, there are five children and four adults. There are two couples. Considering the extent of the building collapse and intensity of the fire, the chances of survival appear low," he added.

Mohan Lal, a Nepali migrant labourer and relative of the stranded people, told ANI, "We have suffered huge losses. My elder brother's family of four-husband, wife and two children is missing. Another five people from my nephew's family, including a couple and three children, are also missing."

"I was not inside the room at that time. A neighbour called me and informed me about the fire. When we reached here, it was already around 2:15 am, and the fire had spread. We are being told that gas cylinders may have exploded. We searched among relatives and nearby places, but there is no information," he said.

Bhola Kumar, another relative of migrant labourers from Bihar, told ANI, "Four of our family members were initially rescued: husband, wife and two children. One small boy was taken out, but he went back to sleep. When I took him to the hospital, he was declared dead. He was around six years old."

One of the affected shopkeepers also informed about how his shop has been "completely gutted", with all goods inside being destroyed.

"My shop has been completely gutted. All goods have been destroyed. The neighbouring shops have also been reduced to ashes. Nine people are still reported missing. One child's body has been recovered, but the exact cause of death is not known yet," he said.

Rescue and search operations are continuing as authorities attempt to clear debris and locate the missing persons. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.