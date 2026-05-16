Himachal Panchayat, Civic Body Elections: Over 70,000 candidates in fray; Voting for 51 urban local bodies tomorrow

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh is set to witness one of its largest grassroots democratic exercises with as many as 70,224 candidates remaining in the fray for the upcoming Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections, while polling for 51 urban local bodies will be held across the state on Sunday. According to an official statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission, the PRI election process began with the issuance of a notification on April 29. Nomination papers were filed on May 7, 8 and 11, followed by scrutiny on May 12 and 13. The final list of candidates emerged on May 15 after the completion of the withdrawal process and allotment of election symbols.

The three-phase Panchayati Raj elections will be conducted on May 26, 28 and 30. Polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm through ballot papers and ballot boxes. According to the Commission, a total of 86,725 nomination papers were filed across the state, out of which 793 nominations were rejected during scrutiny. Another 15,708 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 70,224 candidates in the electoral fray.

District-wise figures show that Kangra district recorded the highest number of candidates with 17,643 contestants after 1,805 withdrawals from 19,448 valid nominations. Mandi followed with 11,728 candidates remaining in the contest after 2,837 withdrawals. Shimla district has 6,118 candidates in the fray, while Chamba recorded 7,315 candidates, making it among the districts with the highest participation levels.

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Hamirpur has 4,849 candidates contesting the elections, followed by Una with 4,755 candidates, Bilaspur with 4,145 candidates, Solan with 4,195 candidates and Kullu with 4,098 candidates. Sirmaur district recorded 3,919 final contestants, while tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti reported the lowest figures with 1,034 and 425 candidates, respectively.

Votes for the municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be counted immediately after polling concludes, with results expected by the evening. However, the final outcomes for the four municipal corporations will not be declared until May 31. More than 360,000 voters are eligible to participate in the elections, a electorate that includes 179,000 women and 14 individuals registered under the "other" category.

The Commission stated that all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling are being finalised district-wise. Meanwhile, voting for 51 urban local bodies, including four Municipal Corporations and 47 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, will take place on May 17. The State Election Commission said polling parties have already reached their respective destinations and all preparations for voting have been completed.

Originally, elections were scheduled for 449 wards across the urban local bodies. However, polling will not be held in all wards due to uncontested victories and vacancies. Officials said 10 ward candidates have already been elected unopposed. In Ward No. 7 of Nagar Panchayat Karsog, no nomination papers were filed, while in Ward No. 14 of Mandi Municipal Corporation, all four candidates who had filed nominations later withdrew from the contest, leaving the seat vacant.

The Commission has also circulated the election-related notifications to the Information and Public Relations Department, Akashvani and Doordarshan to ensure wider dissemination of voter awareness information and election updates. The urban body elections and the subsequent rural polls are expected to witness keen political contests across Himachal Pradesh, with major political parties and local groups intensifying campaigning at the grassroots level.