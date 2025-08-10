Himachal Pradesh: 359 Roads, 132 Power Lines, 520 Water Schemes Hit Due To Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh remains in the grip of severe monsoon disruption, with 359 roads, including one national highway, blocked, 132 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) down, and 520 water supply schemes disrupted as of Sunday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA said the monsoon death toll in the state has reached 224 -- with 116 people killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 108 losing their lives in road accidents since the onset of the season.

"Continuous heavy rains over the past weeks have severely disrupted road connectivity, power supply, and water distribution across multiple districts. Field teams are working round the clock to restore essential services," an SDMA spokesperson said.

According to the SDMA's district-wise report, Mandi has reported the highest number of road blockages at 212, followed by Kullu with 91 and Kangra with 22. The blocked national highway, NH-305, is shut at Jhed (Khanag) in Kullu district due to a landslide.

In terms of power disruptions, Kullu district reported 50 DTRs down, Mandi 77, and Kangra 2, while the largest number of water supply scheme failures was in Kullu (367 schemes), followed by Mandi (78 schemes) and Kangra (72 schemes).

The SDMA has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to follow official advisories during restoration operations.

Earlier today, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that all major dams and barrages in Himachal Pradesh are currently operating within "permissible operational limits", citing the 9:00 am daily monitoring report.

According to the SDMA, the state's hydropower and irrigation reservoirs in the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna basins recorded varying inflows, "with no structure breaching its full reservoir level". The Kol Dam on the Satluj registered one of the "highest inflows" at 1,100 cumecs, followed by the Pong Dam on the Beas at 1,397 cumecs, with an outflow of 1,078 cumecs.

Other high inflow points included Larji Barrage with 698.67 cumecs, Nathpa Dam at 670 cumecs, and Karcham Dam at 644.54 cumecs. The Bhakra Dam, a "key multi-purpose" reservoir on the Satluj, stood at its full reservoir level of 512.07 metres.