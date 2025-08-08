Himachal Pradesh: 6 Killed As Car Plunges Into 500-Metre Gorge In Chamba District

New Delhi: At least six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Tisa subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday. The incident occurred in the Chanwas area, where a car lost control and plunged into a 500-metre-deep gorge.

According to police sources, all six occupants of the vehicle, including two men, two women, and two children, died on the spot. Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing screams and immediately informed the police.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed deep sorrow over the accident. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “The death of six people in a car accident in Chanwas of Tisa in Chamba district is very sad. My condolences are with the victim's family. May God give peace to the souls of the deceased and strength to the family to bear this grief.”

A rescue operation was launched as soon as authorities arrived at the site. The bodies were retrieved from the ditch and have been shifted to the mortuary at the local hospital for post-mortem examination.

While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, initial reports suggest that all victims may have belonged to the same family. The police have registered a case and begun a formal probe into the incident. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

The local administration has extended its support to the bereaved families, assuring all possible assistance.

More details awaited.