Himachal Pradesh announces free COVID treatment in pvt hospitals, here’s who can avail this scheme

Shimla: Amid the rising COVID-19 infections in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday (May 12, 2021) announced that it will provide free treatment to COVID patients under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes in registered private hospitals.

"Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide free treatment to beneficiaries of Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes to COVID-19 patients in registered private hospitals which have been dedicated as COVID hospitals," said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

As per the statement by the Himachal Pradesh government officials, only the beneficiaries of the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat scheme can avail of the facility. The authorities also added that the scheme will only be applicable in private hospitals which are dedicated COVID hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh health department on Wednesday revealed that the state recorded over 4,977 fresh COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,45,736.

On the other hand, as many as 2,187 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while the active number of COVID cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 38,954.

Live TV