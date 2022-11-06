topStoriesenglish
Himachal Pradesh elections: JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto, promises to implement Uniform Civil Code

While releasing BJP's 'Sankalp Patra 2022' in Shimla, party national president JP Nadda said that a committee of experts will be formed for implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (November 6, 2022) released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the hilly state. While releasing BJP's 'Sankalp Patra 2022' in Shimla, party national president JP Nadda said that a committee of experts will be formed for implementing the Uniform Civil Code and that it will be brought in the state on the basis of their report. Nadda also promised the creation of eight lakh jobs in a phased manner and five new medical colleges.

"This 'Sankalp Patra' stands on 11 commitments. These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism," Nadda said.

He also stated that the BJP government will conduct a survey of the Waqf properties in Himachal Pradesh to stop any illegal use.

"The BJP government will launch a program 'Shakti' under which Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They'll be connected to 'Himteerth' circuit'," Nadda said.

The saffron party also released a separate manifesto for women in the state and said that the girl students in classes 6-12 will get a cycle and those pursuing higher education will get a scooty.

Nadda promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were among those present at the event.

 

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

