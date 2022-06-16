Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 on 18 June. However, there is no official confirmation yet on HPBOSE result 2022 date and time. When declared, students can check HP board result 2022 by logging in to the official website hpbose.org. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams which concluded in April. The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, while 10th exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

Earlier, HPBOSE Results 2022 were likely to be declared by June 12, 2022 but now has been postponed and as per latest reports HP Board is expected to release the HPBOSE 10, 12 Result 2022 by 18 June.

Here is how you can check your HP board result:

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. In the month of February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website, hpbose.org. Last year 2021, a total of 99.7 percent students were declared pass by HP board.