NewsIndia
HP BOARD RESULT

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 likely to be out soon; check latest update

HPBOSE is expected to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 next week, when announced students can check their result on this website hpbose.org

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
  • Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 next week
  • Over 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams which concluded in April.
  • Earlier, date to announce HPBOSE result was 12 June 2022

Trending Photos

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 likely to be out soon; check latest update

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams 2022 next week. However, there is no official confirmation yet on HPBOSE result 2022 date and time. When declared, students can check HP board result 2022 by logging in to the official website hpbose.org. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, 12th exams which concluded in April. The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, while 10th exam from March 26 to April 13, 2022. Earlier, HPBOSE Results 2022 were likely to be declared by June 12, 2022 but now has been postponed and as per latest reports HP Board is expected to release the HPBOSE 10, 12 Result 2022 by 18 June.

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: Important websites to check the result

hpbose.org

hpresults.nic.in

Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the HP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022. In the month of February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website, hpbose.org. Last year 2021, a total of 99.7 percent students were declared pass by HP board.

Live TV

 

HP Board resulthp board result 2022hp board 12th resulthp board 12th result 2022hp board 10th result 12 result 2022HP BoardHPBOSE hpbose orghpbose resultHPBOSE Result 2022hpbose 12th result hp bose 10th 12th result 2022hp bose 12th result 2022Roll Number12th Result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?