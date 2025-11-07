Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981150https://zeenews.india.com/india/himachal-pradesh-cold-wave-tabo-5-5-keylong-temperature-forecast-2981150.html
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH LOWEST TEMPERATURE TODAY

Himachal Freeze Shock: Tabo Plummets To -5.5 Degrees Celcius, Trapping State In Early Extreme Cold Wave

Himachal's cold wave intensifies with Tabo hitting -5.5°C. Check the full list of sub-zero temperatures and IMD's forecast for a 2-4°C rise this week.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Himachal Freeze Shock: Tabo Plummets To -5.5 Degrees Celcius, Trapping State In Early Extreme Cold WaveFresh snowfall blankets road. (Photo: IANS)

The upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh have plunged into an intense cold wave as the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature on Thursday. Tabo froze at a chilling minus 5.5°C, following fresh spells of rain and snowfall that have significantly brought down the mercury across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there has been an "appreciable fall" in minimum temperatures at a number of stations in the past 24 hours. In some places the mercury fell three degrees below normal.

Tribal Belt Records Sub-Zero Temperatures

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The bitter cold was most pronounced in the state's tribal belt, which received fresh snowfall on Wednesday night, covering the peaks of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu.

  • Tabo (Lahaul-Spiti): Recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the state at -5.5°C.
  • Keylong: Was close behind with -3.2°C being the minimum recorded.
  • Kukumseri: Registered -2.2°C.
  • Kalpa (Kinnaur): Reported traces of snowfall and a minimum temperature of 0.2°C.

Apart from snowfall, very light rain was recorded at isolated places, the highest being 0.6 mm at Bhaba Nagar. Dense fog was reported in Sundernagar, while shallow fog affected Bilaspur.

Relief Expected: Temperatures Set to Rise

Despite the plunge, IMD says that weather conditions would gradually stabilize, marking a relief from the cold wave.

Dry Spell: The dry weather will prevail over Himachal Pradesh till November 12. Temperature Trend: Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next 3-4 days and rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C during the next 4-5 days. The first snowfall of the season arrived early on October 5 and generated optimism among local businesses and stakeholders, who are now hoping for a strong start to the winter tourism season.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI: Capital Plunges Into 'Very Poor' Air Emergency As Smog Rises 100 Points, Fueled By Stubble And Firecrackers

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pulwama terror plot
Pakistan Activates Militants, Masood Azhar’s Sister Leads Women Recruit Camps
srinagar news
Three Held In Srinagar’s Dalgate With Country-Made Pistol And Live Rounds
Tej Pratap Yadav
‘All Options Open’: Tej Pratap Yadav Drops Big Hint On Post-Poll Plans
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Bihar Elections: 'NDA Has Taken Major Lead In Phase 1 Of Voting', Says PM Modi
men blazer
Men’s Blazers to Redefine Your Power Look!
jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Modern Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
Bihar Election 2025
'Want To Bring Change In System To Remove Corruption': Rajnath Singh In Bihar
West Bengal
SIR In West Bengal: 1.73 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In 3 Days
Jammu and Kashmir
A Valley Painted In Crimson And Gold: Kashmir’s Autumn Is Pure Poetry
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Routing For A Change? Record Phase 1 Voting Percentage Turns Heads