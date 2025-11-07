Himachal Freeze Shock: Tabo Plummets To -5.5 Degrees Celcius, Trapping State In Early Extreme Cold Wave

The upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh have plunged into an intense cold wave as the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature on Thursday. Tabo froze at a chilling minus 5.5°C, following fresh spells of rain and snowfall that have significantly brought down the mercury across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there has been an "appreciable fall" in minimum temperatures at a number of stations in the past 24 hours. In some places the mercury fell three degrees below normal.

Tribal Belt Records Sub-Zero Temperatures

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The bitter cold was most pronounced in the state's tribal belt, which received fresh snowfall on Wednesday night, covering the peaks of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu.

Tabo (Lahaul-Spiti): Recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the state at -5.5°C.

(Lahaul-Spiti): Recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the state at -5.5°C. Keylong : Was close behind with -3.2°C being the minimum recorded.

: Was close behind with -3.2°C being the minimum recorded. Kukumseri : Registered -2.2°C.

: Registered -2.2°C. Kalpa (Kinnaur): Reported traces of snowfall and a minimum temperature of 0.2°C.

Apart from snowfall, very light rain was recorded at isolated places, the highest being 0.6 mm at Bhaba Nagar. Dense fog was reported in Sundernagar, while shallow fog affected Bilaspur.

Relief Expected: Temperatures Set to Rise

Despite the plunge, IMD says that weather conditions would gradually stabilize, marking a relief from the cold wave.

Dry Spell: The dry weather will prevail over Himachal Pradesh till November 12. Temperature Trend: Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next 3-4 days and rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C during the next 4-5 days. The first snowfall of the season arrived early on October 5 and generated optimism among local businesses and stakeholders, who are now hoping for a strong start to the winter tourism season.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI: Capital Plunges Into 'Very Poor' Air Emergency As Smog Rises 100 Points, Fueled By Stubble And Firecrackers