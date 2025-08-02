A shocking video has surfaced where a cofferdam, which is a part of Malana-I Hydropower Project in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, collapsed due to the tremendous pressure of flash floods. The incident, caused by constant heavy rains, gave shockwaves in downstream regions of the dam.

The viral video shows the magnitude of the gushing water as it ravaged the site, carrying away heavy equipment and vehicles, such as a hydra crane, a dumper truck, a rock breaker, and a car or camper. There were no reported casualties from this incident. The incessant rain and unexpected flash floods have caused an alarming and perilous increase in the water level of the Parvati River, a tributary that ultimately flows into the Beas River close to Bhuntar, about 10 kilometers south of Kullu.

Widespread Devastation Throughout The State

This latest event comes as Himachal Pradesh still struggles to deal with the ferocious battering of the monsoon. Just a few days ago, a huge landslide totally jammed the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway along Pandoh Dam in Mandi district, resulting in widespread inconvenience. Reports indicated that more than 50 meters of the highway simply collapsed, suspected to be a direct consequence of incessant rain. A large part of the highway between Pandoh Dam and Baglamukhi ropeway on the Mandi-Kullu section was hit by this huge road collapse.

"Chandigarh-Manali National Highway blocked in Mandi after landslide near Pandoh Dam. Ongoing rain since last night is said to have caused the slide," confirmed Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, during that incident.

Worrisome visuals coming from Malana Power Project Himachal — river in full fury after heavy rain, multiple vehicles washed away! IMD has issued alert for heavy rains in the next 3–4 hours.



Essential Services Crippled, Death Toll Rises

The continuous monsoon mayhem has badly impaired crucial services throughout Himachal Pradesh. Up to 10:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2025, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported a whopping 383 roads are obstructed, 747 distribution transformers (DTRs) are affected, and 249 water supply schemes are inoperable due to rain-caused damage.

Major national highways, including NH-305, NH-505, NH-21, and NH-03, are among the routes rendered impassable by landslides and debris. Numerous interior roads in districts like Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Una also remain inaccessible, significantly complicating ongoing rescue and repair efforts.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has authenticated a dismal figure: 173 have died in rain-related accidents and road crashes since the start of the monsoon. Of them, 95 have died of rain-related disasters like landslides, flash flooding, and building collapses directly, while 78 have died in road accidents, several of which were facilitated by slippery roads and reduced visibility.