हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh former minister and BJP stalwart dead at 75

Former Minister of State for Ayurveda Mohan Lal died Friday (April 2, 2021), he was cremated on Saturday at his native village Sarol near Chamba town. 

Himachal Pradesh former minister and BJP stalwart dead at 75

New Delhi: Former Minister of State for Ayurveda Mohan Lal died Friday (April 2, 2021), he was cremated on Saturday at his native village Sarol near Chamba town. 

Mohan Lal was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar after his health deteriorated, where he died on Friday, he had been unwell for some time.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife had died a few years earlier.

The BJP minister was born on May 30, 1945 and has represented the Rajnagar Assembly constituency several times. He was the Minister of State for Ayurveda in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s government.

Meanwhile, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the demise of the former minister.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal PradeshMohan LalBJP
Next
Story

Actress, Trinamool Congress leader Koushani Mukherjee's 'mother-sister' remark sparks controversy

Must Watch

PT16M35S

Nandigram: EC's reply to Mamata, 'complaint of violence and bullying of voters wrong'