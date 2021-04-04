Himachal Pradesh former minister and BJP stalwart dead at 75

New Delhi: Former Minister of State for Ayurveda Mohan Lal died Friday (April 2, 2021), he was cremated on Saturday at his native village Sarol near Chamba town.

Mohan Lal was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar after his health deteriorated, where he died on Friday, he had been unwell for some time.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife had died a few years earlier.

The BJP minister was born on May 30, 1945 and has represented the Rajnagar Assembly constituency several times. He was the Minister of State for Ayurveda in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s government.

Meanwhile, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the demise of the former minister.