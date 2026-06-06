4.3 Magnitude earthquake shakes Himachal's Kangra; strong tremors felt across Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Punjab

A moderate intensity earthquake hit the district of Kangra in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Friday at around 10:04 PM, causing widespread panic across a number of northern states. The intensity of the quake was calculated as 4.3 according to the Richter scale by the National Center for Seismology.

The center of seismic activity was about 18 km away from the popular hill city of Dharamshala. As the tremors shook the entire area for several seconds, locals evacuated their houses and high-rise buildings for safety and spent time outdoors fearing any subsequent aftershocks.

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Earthquake tremors felt in several northern states & districts

As per news reports, tremors from the earthquake could be felt not only in Kangra district but in some other neighboring districts in the state of Himachal Pradesh like Chamba, Dalhousie, Bharmour, and Holi as well.

Furthermore, people living in Chandigarh and Panchkula, Haryana, also felt the earthquake. Citizens claimed seeing household utensils and ceiling fans swaying suddenly; hence, many residents had to rush out into the open air. In a matter of minutes after the event, many citizens resorted to social media to get updates in real-time and check upon the condition of nearby areas.

No losses recorded despite wide-scale panic

To much relief to local communities, no casualties, injuries, and major structural losses are reported by public safety personnel thus far.

Immediate assessments were carried out by emergency rescue teams; however, initial evaluations show that the region did not suffer any major consequences due to the tremors.

Administration mobilised for continued monitoring

Local administration authorities have been placed on high alert to continuously monitor the situation on the ground. Even though no significant damage has been reported at the moment, field personnel are conducting surveys in rural parts to provide a more accurate report on the impacts suffered by the area.

Authorities are encouraging citizens to stay vigilant, follow the latest safety measures, and ignore rumors on digital platforms.

Geological experts reiterated that the Himalayan belt falls under a highly active seismic zone, making states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand prone to periodic subterranean shifts. Scientific teams are continuously tracking data from local monitoring stations to analyze the region's changing seismic patterns.

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