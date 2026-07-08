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  • /Himachal monsoon alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain, landslide risks in Shimla, Kullu & Mandi

Himachal monsoon alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain, landslide risks in Shimla, Kullu & Mandi

Himachal Pradesh monsoon alert: The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall and landslide advisory for Himachal Pradesh, warning of active monsoon conditions in Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi until July 14.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Himachal monsoon alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain, landslide risks in Shimla, Kullu & Mandi
Image Credit: Tourists enjoy a stroll on the Ridge Maidan amid rain in Shimla. (IANS)

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