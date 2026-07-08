/Himachal monsoon alert: IMD forecasts heavy rain, landslide risks in Shimla, Kullu & Mandi

"Our forecast indicates that after an active first week of July, monsoon activity will continue to remain strong until around July 13-14 across both mid-hill and lower hill regions. During the third week, between July 16 and July 22, rainfall is likely to remain active over the middle hills but weaken somewhat over the lower hills. By the last week of July, after around July 23, monsoon activity is expected to gradually weaken across the state," he added.