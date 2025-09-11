Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Death Toll Rises To 380; Over 570 Roads Blocked

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reporting widespread disruption to essential services and a rising death toll to 380

According to the latest evening update from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 577 roads remain blocked, 598 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, and 367 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state. The number of blocked roads has shown a marginal increase since the morning update.

The cumulative monsoon report reveals that 380 people have lost their lives since the season began on June 20. Of these, 215 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents, while 165 fatalities resulted from road accidents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts are among the worst affected. Kullu alone has 204 roads blocked, including stretches of National Highway-03 and National Highway-305. The district also reported the highest number of power outages, with 270 transformers disrupted. Kangra followed with 176 DTRs affected.

In terms of water supply, Shimla district recorded the maximum disruption, with 102 schemes hit, while Mandi reported 51. Other districts, including Bilaspur and Chamba, have also been severely impacted.

Authorities said heavy rainfall remains the primary cause of the damage, as efforts to restore road connectivity, electricity, and water supply continue across the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, as light showers followed by fog enveloped the state's capital, Shimla.

The IMD has issued a warning for rainfall across Himachal Pradesh over the next five days, with light to moderate rain likely during the next 48 hours. However, between September 13 and 15, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has sounded an alert for heavy downpours.

"Some districts of Himachal Pradesh have received light to moderate rainfall. The highest has been recorded in Mandi district at 62 mm, followed by 42 mm in Bilaspur. Shimla, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur districts also reported light rainfall," Senior IMD Scientist Shobhit Katiyaar told ANI.

ALSO READ | Charlie Kirk To Be Posthumously Awarded Nation's Highest Civilian Honour By President Trump | VIDEO