Himachal Pradesh Monsoon: Roads Blocked, Power And Water Supply Disrupted

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused widespread disruption, leaving the state grappling with damaged infrastructure. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 1,286 roads, including six national highways, remain blocked, 2,809 power distribution transformers are out of service, and 1,081 water supply schemes have been affected.

Monsoon-Related Deaths Reach 343 Since June 20

Since the monsoon began on June 20, 343 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. Of these, 183 deaths were linked to landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 160 were due to road accidents.

Worst-Hit Districts: Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba

The latest report, compiled at 10:30 am, indicates severe damage across all 12 districts, with Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba being the worst-hit. Many rural and urban areas are experiencing power outages and disruptions in the drinking water supply.

Infrastructure Damage: Roads, Power Transformers, and Water Supply Affected

In Mandi district, 293 roads are blocked and 404 transformers are non-functional. Kullu has 225 road closures and over 1,096 disrupted transformers. Shimla faces 216 road blockages and 405 transformers out of service, affecting connectivity and essential services.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts Hampered by Continuous Rainfall

SDMA stated that restoration efforts are underway, with state and local agencies working to clear debris, repair infrastructure, and resume services. However, ongoing rainfall and the risk of further landslides are slowing progress.

"Given the scale of damage and continued adverse weather conditions, restoration may take several days in severely affected pockets," ANI quoted an SDMA spokesperson as saying.

The prolonged monsoon has also caused crop losses, damage to public infrastructure, and the displacement of residents in vulnerable zones.

Authorities Urge Residents to Avoid Travel in Landslide-Prone Areas

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone areas.

Meanwhile, a major landslide struck parts of Kullu district in the early hours on Thursday. In Akhada Bazaar, two to three houses were damaged. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, Home Guard, Fire Department, and police, rushed to the site. Reports indicate that six people are buried under debris, while four injured individuals have been rescued.

Search and rescue operations are being hampered by heavy rainfall. Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish, SP Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran, local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, and other officials are actively coordinating efforts at the site.

