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NewsIndiaHimachal Pradesh Panchayat Poll Results: Over 10,800 candidates elected unopposed
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Poll Results: Over 10,800 candidates elected unopposed

According to State Election Commission Secretary Surjeet Singh Rathore, the notification for the general PRI elections was issued on April 29, 2026. 

|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Poll Results: Over 10,800 candidates elected unopposed

SHIMLA: In a significant development ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh, as many as 10,854 candidates have been elected unopposed across different tiers of rural local bodies following the completion of the nomination withdrawal process and allotment of election symbols on May 15.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Surjeet Singh Rathore, the notification for the general PRI elections was issued on April 29, 2026. Nomination papers were filed on May 7, 8 and 11, while scrutiny of nominations was carried out by Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers on May 12 and 13. The local elections will be held in three phases on May 26, 28, and 30.

Shimla district recorded the highest number of uncontested victories in the state, with 21 Panchayat Samiti members, 51 Pradhans, 87 Up-Pradhans and 1,687 Ward Members elected unopposed. In addition, 42 Gram Panchayats in the district were elected unanimously without any contest. Sirmaur district reported 22 completely unopposed Gram Panchayats, while Mandi recorded 17 such Panchayats. Tribal district Kinnaur also witnessed a strong consensus trend, with 18 Gram Panchayats electing representatives unanimously.

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The statewide tally of unopposed winners includes 85 Panchayat Samiti members, 176 Pradhans, 286 Up-Pradhans and 10,307 Ward Members. Altogether, 131 Gram Panchayats across Himachal Pradesh have been elected entirely unopposed.

Hamirpur remained the only district where no Pradhan was elected uncontested, although three Panchayat Samiti members and two Up-Pradhans secured victory without opposition. Kangra district recorded the highest number of Ward Members elected unopposed at 1,657.

The State Election Commission has forwarded the detailed information to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, All India Radio (Akashvani) and Doordarshan for wider dissemination as polling preparations continue in the remaining constituencies.

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