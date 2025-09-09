Advertisement
Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi Approves Rs 1,500 Crore Relief Package To Rebuild Schools And Highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance for Himachal Pradesh, including the advance release of the second installment of the SDRF and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance for Himachal Pradesh, including the advance release of the second installment of the SDRF and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. 

He urged a multi-dimensional approach to restore the region, focusing on rebuilding homes under PM Awas Yojana, repairing national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief via PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock, aiming to help the people and infrastructure recover completely.

(This is a developing story).

