Himachal Pradesh: Rain brings respite in Shimla; tourist influx rises as temperatures dip

Fresh rainfall in Shimla on Tuesday brought much-needed relief from rising temperatures, lifting the mood of both locals and tourists, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for rain and hailstorms in the state over the next 48 hours.

The sudden change in weather has made the hill capital a more attractive destination for visitors arriving from the plains, where temperatures have been hovering between 40°C and 45°C. Tourists from Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of northern India, along with visitors from southern regions, were seen enjoying the cool and pleasant conditions following the rain.

"Taranjeet Singh," a tourist from Punjab, said he felt immediate relief upon arriving in Shimla. "It feels very good to be here. Back home in Mohali, the temperature is above 40 degrees, but here it is cold. It started raining as soon as we arrived, and we are really enjoying it."

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Another tourist from Punjab, Anmol, described the weather and environment as refreshing. "The climate here is very pleasant. Being in the hills of Shimla gives a sense of peace and comfort," he said.

Gagandeep Singh, also from Punjab, said that the drop in temperature after the rain made the experience even more enjoyable.

"The weather is very good here. After the sudden rain, it feels cool. Compared to the heat back home, this is a completely different and enjoyable experience," said Singh.

Tourists from southern India also expressed happiness over the pleasant weather.

Ritika, a tourist from Bangalore, said that the weather in Shimla was a welcome change after travelling through hot regions.

"We came via Delhi and Ambala, where it was extremely hot, around 44 degrees. As soon as we reached Shimla, it started raining. The weather is amazing, and the people here are very friendly. There is no need for AC here; it feels completely natural and refreshing," said Ritika.

Another visitor from Bangalore, Isheen, expressed similar sentiments. "The climate here is very pleasant. After experiencing the heat in Delhi, Ambala, and Bangalore, the cool environment of Shimla feels wonderful. We are looking forward to exploring more places here."

Kuldeep Singh, a tourist from Haryana, said the visit turned out to be rewarding. "The weather is very good after the rain. I had visited earlier with my family, but this time it feels even better. We did not even bring warm clothes, but now we are feeling cold. It is a very pleasant experience."

With more rain and possible hailstorms predicted in the coming days, authorities expect tourist inflow to remain high as people continue to escape the intense heat in the plains and head towards the cooler hills of Himachal Pradesh.