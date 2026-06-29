/Himachal weather update: Atal Tunnel closed due to heavy snowfall; Shimla MeT issues 24-hour orange alert

A highly active and effective Western Disturbance has left a layer of fresh snow over the higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh, along with a continuous drizzle in the plains and lower valleys of the region within the past 24 hours. This dramatic change in the weather pattern has led to a significant dip in the temperature of the state, giving rise to cold weather conditions reminiscent of winters.
Local weather bulletins suggested that there has been a continuous snowfall since yesterday in the higher parts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, and Kullu districts, and rains are still occurring in the lower altitudes.
Although the rains have brought an end to the dry spell and given the scenic coldness to the state, they have severely affected the daily routine life and functioning of infrastructures in tribal areas.
Considering the safety concern due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions, the Lahaul Spiti district administration has officially suspended all vehicular movement in the strategically located Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. Furthermore, several interior link roads in the tribal belts have been covered with heavy snowfall and landslides, forcing the concerned departments to use heavy machinery to restore connectivity.
Although there are some difficulties with transportation, it seems that the weather pattern is good news for agriculture and horticulture in Himachal Pradesh. The timely rain is very important for the crops and apple plantation in the area, which has not seen rainfall for quite a long time now.
Moreover, it is predicted that with the heavy precipitation and snowfall at high altitudes, the reservoirs and natural springs will be recharged, which will help the state overcome water shortage issues during the coming summer.
The period of dryness is predicted to end in the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert for the coming 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh.
The weather warning talks about the possibility of persistent snowfall in the high mountains, along with general rain, lightning, and hail showers in the low areas and foothills. Tourists and travelers have been warned against entering the mountain passes until the situation improves.
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