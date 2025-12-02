Advertisement
HIMACHAL PRADESH SNOWFALL UPDATE

Himachal Pradesh Snow Alert: Rain, Snowfall Likely Dec 4-5 Due To Western Disturbance; Cold Intensifies

HP Weather Alert: Rain and snowfall expected in higher regions on Dec 4-5 due to WD. Cold wave intensifies; travelers warned of black ice.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Snow Alert: Rain, Snowfall Likely Dec 4-5 Due To Western Disturbance; Cold IntensifiesTourists enjoy the snow-covered hills of Rohtang, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. (PHOTO: IANS)

Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: The weather pattern in Himachal Pradesh is going to alter yet again, with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for renewed inclement weather. While temperatures showed a slight rise on Monday, conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week, bringing the likelihood of rain and snowfall.

Forecast: Western Disturbance To Bring Snow

The change in weather is imminent as a weak Western Disturbance is approaching the region, said Sandeep, scientist at the Meteorological Centre Shimla.

Rain and Snow: Light rain and snowfall in middle and higher mountainous regions is likely on December 4th and 5th.

Western Disturbance: A fresh, weak Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from December 5th onwards.

Foggy Warning: The days of December 2nd and 3rd, Bilaspur would cloud into dense fog.

Dry Spell: The weather in other parts of the state is likely to be mostly dry until December 7th.

Impact: The weather change is likely to increase the intensity of the severe cold over the state. Additionally, the formation of "black ice" on roads is already causing problems for travelers.

Current Temperature Readings

Minimum temperatures recorded across the state on Monday were variable despite an approaching cold front; many areas still registered readings below 10 degrees celsius. 

Coldest Spot: Tabo recorded the lowest minimum temperature at −5.2 degrees celsius. Kukumseri also recorded a minimum of -3.8 degrees celsius.

Major Cities Minimums (Monday):

  • Shimla: 9.0 degrees celsius
  • Manali: 6.3 degrees celsius
  • Dharamshala: 7.1 degrees celsius
  • Sundernagar: 5.6 degrees celsius
  • Bhuntar: 4.9 degrees celsius

Overall, a minimum temperature of below 10 degrees celsius was recorded in 26 towns in the state.

ALSO READ | 'India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex And La Niña Influence', Says IMD

 

