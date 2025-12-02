Himachal Pradesh Snow Alert: Rain, Snowfall Likely Dec 4-5 Due To Western Disturbance; Cold Intensifies
HP Weather Alert: Rain and snowfall expected in higher regions on Dec 4-5 due to WD. Cold wave intensifies; travelers warned of black ice.
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: The weather pattern in Himachal Pradesh is going to alter yet again, with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert for renewed inclement weather. While temperatures showed a slight rise on Monday, conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week, bringing the likelihood of rain and snowfall.
Forecast: Western Disturbance To Bring Snow
The change in weather is imminent as a weak Western Disturbance is approaching the region, said Sandeep, scientist at the Meteorological Centre Shimla.
Rain and Snow: Light rain and snowfall in middle and higher mountainous regions is likely on December 4th and 5th.
Western Disturbance: A fresh, weak Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from December 5th onwards.
Foggy Warning: The days of December 2nd and 3rd, Bilaspur would cloud into dense fog.
Dry Spell: The weather in other parts of the state is likely to be mostly dry until December 7th.
Impact: The weather change is likely to increase the intensity of the severe cold over the state. Additionally, the formation of "black ice" on roads is already causing problems for travelers.
Current Temperature Readings
Minimum temperatures recorded across the state on Monday were variable despite an approaching cold front; many areas still registered readings below 10 degrees celsius.
Coldest Spot: Tabo recorded the lowest minimum temperature at −5.2 degrees celsius. Kukumseri also recorded a minimum of -3.8 degrees celsius.
Major Cities Minimums (Monday):
- Shimla: 9.0 degrees celsius
- Manali: 6.3 degrees celsius
- Dharamshala: 7.1 degrees celsius
- Sundernagar: 5.6 degrees celsius
- Bhuntar: 4.9 degrees celsius
Overall, a minimum temperature of below 10 degrees celsius was recorded in 26 towns in the state.
