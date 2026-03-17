Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall in Manali; check Shimla weather update

Himachal Pradesh weather update: A day after fresh snowfall in Manali, the hill town witnessed snow-covered mountains and rooftops. Meanwhile, Shimla experienced heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on Monday, leading to a sharp dip in temperature.

Also check- India weather update: Fresh snow in Himalayas and heavy rain alert for northeast till March 21

Manali weather and visuals:

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#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Mountains and houses covered in a blanket of snow after Manali received snowfall.



(Drone visuals from Manali) pic.twitter.com/W2O2tBuAjj — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

Earlier, on Monday, DC Kullu Anurag Chand Sharma told ANI, "Since yesterday afternoon, there has been heavy snowfall at Atal Tunnel in Manali and the upper reaches of the district, and since yesterday itself, BRO's operation is being enforced at the south portal of the tunnel. Around 1500 to 1600 vehicles and stranded tourists have been evacuated from there..."

"In view of this snowfall, the communication we received from BRO today is that they have requested that the portal tunnel be completely closed until the weather clears, and immediately after clearance, they will start their snow cutting operations so that they can declare it roadworthy for all kinds of traffic," he added.

Shimla weather update

A resident on Monday told ANI, "We are facing a lot of problems due to the sudden hailstorm as the children return from school by 4 pm...The children are also falling ill due to the weather...It is also not good for crops. Rainfall would have been better."

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh's Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm, leading to a drop in temperature pic.twitter.com/PZZVsOXtID — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

Tamil Nadu weather today

A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region has triggered a forecast of moderate rainfall across parts of the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with isolated thunderstorms likely at one or two places.

IANS reported that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation is a key driver of the current weather pattern across the region. In addition, another atmospheric circulation extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal towards the Comorin Sea region.

Weather officials have also indicated that localised heavy showers may occur in some hilly and adjoining regions. The rainfall activity is expected to persist over the coming days. On Wednesday, moderate rain is likely over the delta districts and nearby areas. By Thursday, similar conditions are forecast to continue, with moderate rainfall expected in parts of the delta region as well as southern Tamil Nadu.

(with agencies' inputs)