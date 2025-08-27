Himachal Pradesh Travel Warning: Major Hill Stations Blocked As Rains Cause Chaos; Here Are The Places You Should Avoid

New Delhi: If you are planning to visit Himachal Pradesh, rethink your trips to some of the most popular hill destinations. Several key tourist spots, including Dalhousie, Manali, Kullu and the Lahaul-Spiti valley, have been severely impacted by heavy rainfall and landslides, making them inaccessible for the time being.

The situation on the roads is particularly grim. While the Chandigarh-Manali highway is open up to Mandi, a blockage near Pandoh has cut off access to higher regions such as Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti.

Similarly, the route connecting Dharamsala to Chamba is completely blocked, making travel between these two spots impossible. Even the road to McLeodganj has been disrupted, although the Chandigarh-Dharamsala road remains open.

If you are looking to explore the hill stations, there is a silver lining. Roads to Shimla and Kasauli from Chandigarh remain operational, and traffic on these routes is unaffected by the recent weather conditions.

However, caution is still advised. In areas such as Chakki Mor, frequent landslides have forced authorities to regulate traffic to one-way to minimise risks. Travellers are strongly encouraged to check road conditions before setting out.

Inaccessible Tourist Spots Due To Heavy Rains

Dalhousie, Manali, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti: Completely cut off due to landslides and heavy rainfall.

Chandigarh-Manali Highway: Operational only up to Mandi, with a major blockage near Pandoh preventing access to Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti.

Dharamsala-Chamba route: Not functional.

Chandigarh-Dharamsala road: Open, but McLeodganj road is disrupted.

Pathankot-Dharamsala road: Closed.

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway: Fully operational with no disruptions.

Road to Kasauli: Unaffected and operational.

Landslide-Prone Areas

Chakki Mor: Traffic is sometimes restricted to one-way due to frequent landslide threats.

Authorities are working to restore access, but you should exercise caution and make necessary inquiries regarding road conditions to avoid any unpleasant surprises.