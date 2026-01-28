After a long and concerning dry spell, the Himalayas have turned into a striking winter landscape. This week, a "river of snow" was filmed flowing through the remote Pangi Valley, as heavy snowfall finally covered the high-altitude tribal area.

A rare phenomenon: The snow waterfall

Residents in the Mindhal village of Pangi were amazed to see thick layers of snow start to surge downhill like a waterfall. Locals used traditional whistles—a regional warning signal - to alert neighbors about the moving "white deluge."

This phenomenon happens when large amounts of fresh, loose snow are pushed from ridges by strong winds or gravity, creating a fast flow that resembles a river. Although it is stunning to see, authorities warned that such flows can be very dangerous for high-altitude settlements.

Finally a good amount of snow in the Himalayas .After yesterday’s snowfall almost all areas are snow covered now.

You have seen water flowing, today check snow flowing through the stream.



Isolation in the Pangi Valley

The heavy snowfall, which exceeded 12 inches in just 24 hours, has once again emphasized the extreme isolation of Himachal’s tribal areas.

Road closures: More than 800 roads across the state are blocked, with the Pangi and Lahaul-Spiti regions being the most affected.

Infrastructure strain: In Chamba district alone, over 100 roads are currently unusable, cutting off villages from important services and supply lines.

Makeshift paths: Footage shows villagers carefully navigating frozen streams and buried trails, often balancing on improvised paths as traditional routes have completely disappeared beneath the snow.

The end of the 'snow drought'

This increase in precipitation marks the second major snowfall event of the 2026 season, following an initial snowfall on January 23. Meteorologists link this change to a series of strong Western Disturbances—storms from the Mediterranean interacting with cold northern winds.

While the sudden downpour has created challenges for travelers and infrastructure, it is being seen as a "white boon" for the region's ecology:

Water Security: The snow is crucial for replenishing the glaciers that supply the Chenab, Beas, and Ganges rivers.

Agricultural Relief: For farmers in the plains of Punjab and Haryana, the accompanying rains provide crucial moisture for rabi crops like wheat and mustard.

Orchard Health: In Kinnaur and Kullu, apple growers appreciate the "chilling hours" needed for a quality harvest.

A climate of extremes

Climate experts observe that while these storms are common, their unpredictable intensity is becoming a bigger concern. The shift from a record-breaking "dry winter" to a sudden and overwhelming snowfall and hailstorms (which also affected Delhi and the NCR) is a trend often worsened by global warming.

As the state remains under various weather alerts, residents of the Pangi Valley continue to deal with the cold, weighing the immediate difficulties of isolation against the long-term importance of a snow-covered mountain range.

