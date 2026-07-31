/Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues Orange alert amid heavy rainfall

Amid persistent monsoon rains lashing Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the state till July 31 as heavy monsoon swells.
The Beas river in Mandi district is still flowing at normal levels and no flash floods or any other incidents related to rain have been reported so far. Scattered showers were recorded on Thursday and the district continues to be under cloudy skies.
However, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has released an additional 12,000 cusecs of water from the Pandoh Dam due to rising inflows. This brings the total discharge into the Beas River to around 36,000 cusecs.
Authorities urged residents, tourists, and workers to stay away from the riverbanks, as water levels could rise further if inflows continue. Sirens will be sounded before any more water is released from the dam.
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in several states, including Assam, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala.
Meanwhile, restoration work picked up pace on Wednesday. The number of blocked roads across the state dropped to 152 by 6 p.m. on July 29, down from 192 the previous day. Importantly, no national highways are currently blocked.
Mandi district remains the worst hit with 58 blocked roads, followed by Kullu (31), Chamba (30), Sirmaur (14), and Shimla (14).
Power supply has also improved significantly, with the number of affected Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) falling sharply from 189 to 72. Chamba continues to have the highest number at 59, followed by Mandi (8) and Sirmaur (5).
Drinking water supply schemes disrupted by the rains have come down to 68 from 80. Hamirpur has the most affected schemes (23), followed by Bilaspur (18), Mandi (16), and Chamba (15).
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.