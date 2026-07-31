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Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues Orange alert amid heavy rainfall

Meanwhile restoration work picked up pace on Wednesday with blocked roads across the state dropped to152 down from 192. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues Orange alert amid heavy rainfall
Image Credit: IANS

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