New Delhi: In a rare yet culturally significant ceremony, two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti community married the same woman, reviving an age-old tradition of fraternal polyandry. The wedding, held in the Sirmaur district’s Shillai region, drew thousands of locals who gathered to witness the union.

Sunita Chauhan, a resident of Kunhat village, tied the knot with brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi in a vibrant three-day celebration starting July 12. The ceremony featured traditional folk songs, dances, and rituals that are unique to the Hatti tribe’s culture. Speaking to local media, Sunita emphasized that the decision was made jointly and without any external pressure.

What Is 'Jodidara'?

Locally known as Jodidara, this practice is a traditional form of fraternal polyandry, where two or more brothers share one wife. It has deep historical roots among the Hatti people in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh.

Often referred to as "Draupadi Pratha", it draws cultural inspiration from the epic Mahabharata, where Draupadi was married to the five Pandava brothers. Within the community, the practice is also known as Ujla Paksh or Jodidaran.

How the Practice Works

Under the Jodidara system, the wife rotates time between the brothers, on a schedule agreed upon by all parties, whether nightly or weekly. Child-rearing is shared equally, although the eldest brother is typically listed as the legal father on official documents.

The tradition serves practical purposes: in the mountainous terrain of Himachal, where land is limited and agriculture sustains families, Jodidara prevents the division of ancestral land. By maintaining joint ownership through shared marriage, families preserve their livelihood and property.

It also reinforces family unity, ensuring brothers remain bonded and the joint family structure remains intact, vital in regions where collaboration in farming and daily life is essential for survival.

Is Polyandry Legal in India?

While polyandry is not recognized under Indian law, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has protected tribal customs like Jodidara. This legal acknowledgment falls under what is locally known as "Jodidar Law", allowing the tradition to continue among tribal communities.

The Hatti tribe, spread across over 450 villages in the Trans-Giri area, was granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, partly due to such unique socio-cultural practices.

Though increasingly rare in modern times, Jodidara still survives in small pockets of Himachal. Over the past six years, at least five polyandrous marriages have been recorded in Sirmaur, suggesting the tradition, while declining, remains a living part of the region’s heritage.