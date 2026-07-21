/Himachal rain fury: IMD issues red alert; schools closed, NH-5 blocked after landslides & flash flood risk

Himachal Pradesh continues to witness rains and the IMD issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall and flash flooding in various districts. The rains have caused disruptions in normal lives causing schools and colleges to shut down, landslides in different parts and blockades of the national highways and important road routes.
Schools, colleges close in rains-hit districts
Following the IMD's red alert and deteriorating weather, the local administrations have decided to shut down all schools and colleges in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts.
Moreover, schools have been closed down in particular regions affected by rains including:
Theog (Shimla district)
Salooni (Chamba district)
Nirmand (Kullu district)
Landslides Block NH-5, disrupting important transport routes
Due to the heavy showers, landslides have occurred blocking the historic Hindustan-Tibet Road (National Highway-5) in Kinnaur district. The landslides took place where debris was falling from the hills in Shalkhar region and rocks from the hills obstructed the path at Samdo point.
Therefore, the movement between Kaza, Spiti, Pooh, and Reckong Peo was halted completely.
Other important transport routes that have been disrupted due to landslides are:
NH-154A (Chakki route from Punjab to Bharmour)
Nurpur-Lahru Road
Chowari-Dalhousie Route
Shahpur-Sihunta-Chowari Road
Heavy rainfall records & IMD warnings
Kangra, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday evening. Palampur received the most amount of rainfall among all.
Region / Station Rainfall Recorded (mm)
Palampur 136.4 mm
Dadahu 105.6 mm
Jattoo Barrage 103.6 mm
Paonta Sahib 79.8 mm
Nahan 79.2 mm
Dharamshala 75.4 mm
IMD issued a warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (from 115.6 mm to more than 204.5 mm), along with threats of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts.
Services disruptions & emergency plans
According to SEOC, there are total 36 road disruptions in Himachal Pradesh, out of which 11 in Mandi and 10 in Chamba. In addition to that, there are disruptions of 43 drinking water supply schemes and 5 power transformers.
State government has asked all district collectors to run District Emergency Operation Centres round-the-clock. Landslide, flash flood, and cloudburst susceptible areas are being monitored continuously.
Official advice & helpline numbers
It is advised by the administration to the residents and visitors not to undertake any unnecessary journey, do not venture towards rivers and streams, stay away from the landslide-prone slope, and avoid crossing flooded bridges and water-logged roads.
Helpline numbers for emergency assistance:
State Disaster Helpline: 1070
District Disaster Helpline: 1077
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