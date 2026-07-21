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Himachal rain fury: IMD issues red alert; schools closed, NH-5 blocked after landslides & flash flood risk

IMD issued a red alert in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain and landslides. Schools closed in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur; NH-5 was blocked. Check the full weather update.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
Himachal rain fury: IMD issues red alert; schools closed, NH-5 blocked after landslides & flash flood risk
Image Credit: A rain-soaked stretch on the Ridge reflects a heritage pavilion following heavy rainfall in Shimla. (Photo: IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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